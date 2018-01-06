Plans for former Wrexham pub Mitre Vaults 'lacked amenity space'

REFUSED plans for an extension to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) would have provided insufficient amenity space for residents, a councillor has said.

The Leader reported last week that plans submitted to Wrexham Council to extend an existing HMO – the former Mitre Vaults pub – in Pentre Felin with an additional 20 rooms were refused.

The council said one of the reasons for for refusal was that insufficient information was submitted to demonstrate that flood or resultant surface water generated by the development would be disposed of appropriately.

Phil Wynn, councillor for Brynyffynnon ward, said he also had concerns over the design, adding: “At the end of the day we asked them to provide information to do with the flood impact, which wasn’t forthcoming.

“Without the full information officers can’t do their jobs so they had no option but to refuse it.

“One of the other concerns I had was that the application didn’t provide sufficient outdoor amenity space.

There was also inadequate indoor communal space such as kitchens. Why should occupants of HMOs have lesser entitlement to amenity space than other residents?

“My preference is that HMOS are purpose-built rather than converted from other buildings.”

Cllr Wynn added he now plans to continue pursuing conditions imposed when the Mitre Vaults was first converted to accommodation which he feels have not been fulfilled – including the provision of access onto the main road and the surfacing and laying out of the car park area

He added: “It was a condition and they have never done it. We were in the process of taking legal action but that was put on hold when this application came in.”