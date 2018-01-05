Shotton man who played "significant role" in the onward distribution of cannabis is jailed for two years

A Deeside man who went to collect a large quantity of cannabis imported into the UK from Spain has been jailed today.

What defendant Owen Wesley did not know was that the package had been intercepted by the National Crime Agency.

When he turned up claiming to be Andrew Brown and asking for the package, staff tried to stall him, but he said he could not wait.

However, he was identified from CCTV at the courier depot and was later arrested.

Wesley, 28, of Chevron’s Road in Shotton, admitted that on October 31 he was concerned in the supply of 17 kilogrammes of cannabis, said to have an estimated street value of between £51,000 and £119,000.

Jailing him for two years, Judge David Hale, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said that he had been involved in the collection of a substantial amount of cannabis that had been illegally imported.

He had gone to the depot deliberately with full knowledge of the name Andrew Brown, to whom the package was addressed.

The defendant was therefore playing “a significant role” in the onward distribution of a significant amount of cannabis.

Judge Hale made an order under The Proceeds of Crime Act under which his criminal benefit was estimated at £61,200 and the available amount for confiscation was the £1,540 in cash seized from him when police stopped him while driving on The Aston Hill in Queensferry.

Prosecutor Emmalyne Downing told the court that a large brown had been intercepted by the National Crime Agency.

It was addressed to A Brown at an address in Manchester and was posted in Spain.

When opened, police officers from the NCA found that it contained 17 kilogrames of cannabis in separate kilo bags.

The couriers EPS were alerted to the fact that the NCA had the package and when the defendant turned up at the Eccles Centre in Manchester.

He said he was Mr Andrew Brown and that he had spoken to a driver who said that the package may be at the centre.

The defendant gave the tracking details, staff realised it was the package that the NCA were interested in and security was informed.

Staff were advised to stall him but he said that he did not have the time to wait and left his telephone number.

Police identified him from CCTV at the centre and he was arrested in December when stopped for a driving matter.

The prosecutor said that on the street the cannabis could be valued at between £51.,200 and £119,000 depending how it was sold.

Wesley had previous convictions for 39 offences, he received a substantial sentence in 2011 for wounding with intent, and had since been recalled. He would be on licence until 2020.

Defending barrister Myles Wilson said that his client was simply a courier and was not involved in the importation.

While it was accepted that it was a significant role it would fall towards the bottom end and well below the four year starting point.

The status of significant role could include those who went on to deal and distribute the drug.

While he was playing an important role he was a courier acting under direction of others.