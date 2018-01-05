Cause of Gateway To Wales hotel inferno still unknown more than two weeks after devastating blaze

THE cause of a blaze which destroyed a hotel a week before Christmas is still unknown.

A fire ripped through the Gateway to Wales Hotel on Welsh Road, Garden City, in the early hours of Monday, December 18.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the inferno over several hours, and while all 47 guests and staff at the hotel were evacuated safely, some were left homeless.

Others reported that they had lost everything in the blaze.

More than two weeks later, a spokesman for the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed “the cause is still under investigation”.

On the day of the fire, Stuart Millington, senior operations manager of the fire service, said due to how badly damged the building was, the investigation would take some time to be carried out safely.

Sealand ward councillor Christine Jones said: “It’s absolutely devastating and a real loss to the area, but thankfully everyone got out safely.

“It’s a lovely hotel. It’s been here 20 years or so and is really well used by locals and guests from other areas.”