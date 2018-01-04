Wrexham budget: Leader put the budget process critics in place

CRITICISM of Wrexham Council’s budget setting process has been labelled “unfair and unjust”.

Leader Cllr Mark Pritchard took aim at opposition members he felt had unduly swiped at the process in a series of specially-arranged scrutiny committee meetings last month.

In many meetings, concerns were raised about the lack of detailed information and some councillors felt unable to make informed decisions on whether to support proposed cuts.

Cllr Pritchard said: “With regards to scrutiny, I felt the criticism was unfair and unjust. There is never any information held back. Three of the committees supported what we recommended and two didn’t and made some recommendations of their own.

“The budget process is what it is. Some elected members who criticised it used to be part of the administration – it’s the same process now as it was then.

“We’re open and transparent and we put everything out there for the general public and the opposition.

“Any elected members can get the information they want at any time.”

Deputy council leader, Cllr Hugh Jones, added: “Last year we were criticised that some of the budget proposals were a little vague in terms of how we communicated them to the public.

“This time we were fairly detailed. At the start of the consultation process, we made it clear that equality impact assessments and risk assessments would be filled out as a result of the consultation process. To complete it prior to the end of the consultation does not do credit to the process.”

Executive board members will decide whether to approve proposals to send the revised budget forward to full council when they meet on Tuesday.

If approved, a final decision will be taken on the budget by full council at the Guildhall next month.