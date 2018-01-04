A5117 closed near Flintshire-Chester border after multiple vehicle crash

POLICE have closed a road after a multi-vehicle collision.

A stretch of the A5117 by the Dunkirk Trading Estate near the Chester / Flintshire border has been shut by police after the incident at around 8am today, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “A5117 between Costco and the A540 Parkgate Road, Chester is currently closed due an incident.

”Please find an alternative route and allow yourself enough time for any journeys this morning.”