Appeal launched after burglary in Garden Village

AN APPEAL for witnesses has been launched after thieves broke into a house in Garden Village.

North Wales Police have said the incident happened sometime between 12 noon and 8.50pm on Tuesday when offenders gained entry to the property in Gardd Estyn after smashing a conservatory window.

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact PC 3288 Lydia Chapman at Wrexham police station on 101 quoting reference RC18196823.

For advice on how help secure your home, visit www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/home-safety