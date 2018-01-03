Train services delayed after vehicle hits bridge in Penyffordd

Train services were delayed after a vehicle hit a bridge.

Arriva Trains Wales reported severe delays on services between Wrexham and Bidston after a vehicle struck a bridge in Penyffordd at around 1.15pm.

Services from Buckley were cancelled with a rail replacement bus service put on for passengers affected.

The 1.32pm and 2.32pm services from Bidston to Wrexham Central were forced to begin at Shotton because of the collision while trains from Birmingham to Holyhead and Holyhead to Llanelli were also delayed.

A full service was expected to resume from 3pm.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Shortly after midday, a vehicle struck a rail bridge on Padeswood Road, in Penyffordd.

“Safety is a key priority, and trains were unable to travel over the bridge until an engineer had inspected it for any structural damage.

“We worked our partners Arriva Trains Wales to keep passengers moving with a rail replacement bus service until trains were able to run again shortly after 1.30pm.

“Bridge strikes cost the taxpayer millions of pounds and delay thousands of passengers every year, so we’d like to remind drivers to check the height of their vehicles before passing under any bridges.”