Plans approved for new homes on site of former community centre in Llay

Plans for new homes on the site of a former village community centre have been given the go-ahead.

A scheme to build a two-storey three-bedroom home, a three-bedroom special needs bungalow and a two-storey block of four two-bedroom apartments with associated works on the former community centre site in Shone’s Lane, Llay, was received by Wrexham Council earlier this year.

The council’s planning committee met yesterday to discuss the proposals, which includes the creation of 11 new car parking spaces.

Planning control officer David Williams told the meeting: “The application site is the former community centre in Llay which has since been demolished. It is clearly a brownfield and national and local planning policy encourages the development of brownfield sites.

“The design of the apartments has been amended so it becomes more outward looking in terms of its relationship with the surrounding area.

“It is a prominent corner and it was important that the developer looked outward rather than inward – so the design has been changed so that it is facing out to the road and not to the internal area of the site.

“Highways have raised no objections and parking is satisfactory. It is two less than the maximum standard but given that it is in the centre of Llay with a good bus route and public transport we believe it is an appropriate level.

“There is a need to ensure we have adequate boundary treatment: there is an existing hedge which we are seeking to protect through a planning condition.”

Rob Walsh, councillor for Llay: “The only concern I had was with the hedge – we do have a very narrow pavement against Llay New Road and that hedge does need maintenance because it is difficult to walk up and down.”

A report to the committee stated that Llay Community Council members did not object but raised concerns about the impact on bin collections in the area, as well as who would take responsibility for the hedge on the site.

Eighteen neighbouring occupiers were notified about the proposed development and one representation was received expressing fears about the village’s infrastructure.

According to the report they said Llay would not be able to cope, especially with an extra 350 homes due to be built at Home Farm in Gresford Road.

Committee members unanimously approved the plans on the provision that Section 106 funding towards an identified shortfall in primary and secondary education in the village is agreed within six months of the committee’s decision.