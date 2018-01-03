Three injured in collision as A5 closed between Halton and Chirk

THREE people suffered minor injuries after a crash near Chirk.

Traffic Wales reported just before 10.30am that the A5 was closed in both directions between Halton A483 and Chirk.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the A5 near Chirk at 9.46am to reports of a two vehicle collision.

Image: Traffic North & Mid Wales

”One ambulance attended with colleagues from North Wales. We assessed and treated three people: a young boy and a man and woman in their 30s.

”They had minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment so were discharged at the scene.”

Traffic Wales has said the road is still closed. Motorists have been warned that there may be delays as a result.