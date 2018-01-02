Wrexham Council needs a new chief executive 'as soon as possible'

Delays to Wrexham Council’s appointment of a new chief executive have met with criticism.

Town Assembly Member Lesley Griffiths expressed disappointment that the process had been pushed back until February.

She added it was imperative for the future of the town for an appointment to be made as soon as possible.

Former chief executive Dr Helen Paterson left her post in November and executive director Clare Field has been carrying out the role on an interim basis since then.

A permanent replacement for Dr Paterson was scheduled to be approved by full council when it meets on December 13.

But at that meeting, Mayor of Wrexham, Cllr John Pritchard, said the agenda item on the appointment of a new chief executive had been delayed because the appointments committee was “not in a position to report to this meeting”.

Councillors were due to consider a report from council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard, in his capacity as lead member for organisation – finance, performance, health and safety and governance.

Wrexham Council is searching for a new chief executive to replace former incumbent Dr Helen Paterson, who has since taken the reins at Walsall Council in the West Midlands.

The new permanent chief executive will be paid a salary ranging between £111,191 and £127,513 per year.

Ms Griffiths said: “I understand it is important to find the right candidate but I am extremely disappointed this costly process, which has already taken a substantial amount of time, is now set to be delayed even further until February.

“Wrexham Council needs someone at the helm with a clear vision for our town as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it appears we are back at square one and still no closer to knowing who the next chief executive will be.”

The authority’s forward work programme states the appointment of a new permanent chief executive is due to be ratified by full council on February 21.

MP Ian Lucas said the role of chief executive is a crucial role.

He added: “At the moment it does seem that this issue is drifting and the type of specialist attention that a good chief executive can give it is not there.”

Wrexham Council declined to comment.