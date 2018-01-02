'We miss him every day' – AM speaks out about loss of political friend Carl Sargeant

The presence of a former Assembly Member is something that “shouldn't have been lost”.

The loss of Carl Sargeant has been “really, really tangible” and colleagues “miss him every day”, according to Ken Skates, Labour AM for Clwyd South.

Mr Sargeant, 49, of Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay was found dead at home on November 7, just four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations made about his personal conduct.

He denied all wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

Mr Skates, who worked closely with the late Alyn and Deeside AM, said Mr Sargeant’s death would be felt “for a considerable length of time”.

“We miss him every day. It’s really, really tangible, the loss.

“Everywhere you go in the Assembly, you feel that a presence has been lost that shouldn't have been lost.

“Just sitting in the chamber, it feels like somebody hasn't arrived and then you realise, he’s gone.

“His loss is still felt and I think it will be for a considerable length of time. He’s missed by not only those in my party but people across the political spectrum.

“He made friends with politicians of different political persuasions and was able to make friends in a way that enabled him to really deliver as well.”

Mr Sargeant’s son Jack, 23, is one of three candidates aiming to stand for Welsh Labour in the February 6 Alyn and Deeside by-election.

Mr Skates said it was “pretty heart wrenching” that the late AM, known as Sarge by friends and colleagues, would not be with them in Cardiff.

He said: “His loss is enormous and I think we’re going to feel that for a long time to come.

“It’s difficult still, dealing with the fact Carl won't be back in the Assembly because every week that we go down there, we’ve just got to remind ourselves that we’ve lost a friend who isn’t going to be with us.

“That’s pretty heart-wrenching.”