Wrexham primary school still waiting for new kitchen after September fire

A school is still waiting for a new kitchen months after a faulty fridge caused a fire.

A fire ripped through Park CP school in Llay in September and work has yet to begin on replacing the kitchen, with Wrexham Council saying work is not likely to start until the end of January.

Works to restore parts of the building affected by the fire have been undertaken however, and school meals are currently prepared by catering staff at neighbouring schools and transported to Llay.

A spokesman for Wrexham Council told the Leader: “Clean-up and redecoration work following the fire at Park CP School in Llay has taken place across corridors, three classrooms and the after-school club.

“A replacement for the kitchen is currently being procured, with work likely to start at the end of January or in early February.

“Staff and pupils at Park CP School have been incredibly helpful throughout the work, and have expressed their gratitude to all involved.”

Rob Walsh, councillor for Llay and a governor at the school, told the Leader: “I believe the school is trying to get the work started as soon as possible but meals are being brought in from Ysgol Bro Alun at the moment.”

No-one was hurt in the blaze and the school was successfully evacuated in under two minutes.

A Justgiving fundraising page was set up following the fire as a thank you to staff of the school for keeping the children safe and to contribute to the repair works.

The page’s target of £200 was quickly surpassed, with almost £300 donated by 31 supporters over a matter of days.

Speaking to the Leader following the fire, headteacher Amanda Williams praised the professionalism of all staff who helped to safely evacuate the school building, pupils for their good behaviour, parents and the emergency services for their prompt response.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the cause of the blaze was a faulty fridge.