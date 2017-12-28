Homeless Flintshire addict given one last chance

A homeless drug addict with previous convictions for 51 offences has been given “one last chance” after she admitted stealing from two stores in Mold.

Katrina Lee Vyse, 43, of Linthorpe Road, Buckley, was on community and drugs rehabilitation orders at the time of the offences.

She admitted stealing alcohol to the value of £64 from Tesco on December 3 and alcohol valued at £92 from Iceland on December 5 and breaching her community order.

She was given a “stand alone” three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, without any conditions and told to pay £92 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold, she was told she was given one last chance to sort her life out.

She was a prolific offender and if she re-offending in the next 12 months then she would go to prison, magistrates warned.

Sheyanne Lee, prosecuting, said the security guard at Tesco saw her place a security tag on a shelf and then make for the exist without paying.

Bottles could be heard clanking in her bag and when stopped she was found to have two litres of vodka and two litres of whisky which were returned to the store for re-sale.

Asked by the security officer why she had done it, she said it was to get money for her drugs habit.

On December 5 there was a report of a shoplifting offence at Iceland and when the CCTV was checked a woman was seen to go to the back of the store, put six bottles of spirits in a bag and left without paying.

A police officer viewed the CCTV and the defendant was identified.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said her client accepted she was in breach of her community order.

Vyse, she said, was homeless and had been staying with friends.

She clearly had a drugs problem and suffered from depression and anxiety.

Vyse was waiting for a drugs prescription but the lack of a permanent address had been a barrier for her.

She had found it hard to cope financially and to keep her appointments with the probation service.

The defendant appreciated the position she was in but Miss Larkin asked that she be given a chance to sort herself out.

“I ask you not to send her into custody,” Miss Larkin told the court.