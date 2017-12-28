Flint school is united in tribute to Giddo

A Flintshire high school stood together in memory of a former pupil and to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Staff and pupils of Flint High School held a non-uniform day in memory of Jordan Giddins, or ‘Giddo,’ who sadly lost his six-year battle against terminal illnesses in April.

Jordan died from Ewings Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, aged 18, having already battled and overcome a rare blood disease, hemophagocytic lymphohistio-cytosis (HLH), after he was diagnosed aged 11.

Inspired by his kind nature, mum Mandy Giddins set up the charity Giddo’s Gift to “honour his name and keep his memory alive”.

The cause, which will become a registered charity in the new year, aims to provide teenagers who are suffering from cancer with forms of reprieve, such as arranged days out, new laptops or other entertainment devices.

Flint High, where Jordan made dozens of friends throughout his school years, held a special day to commemorate their larger than life friend.

Teachers said that pupils went “over and above” the suggested donation to bring in what they could to show their respect to Jordan.

The school raised £600 from the day, half of which will go directly to the charity and the other half will kickstart the fundraising efforts of Jordan’s close friend, Ieuan Rowe, who is running the 2018 London Marathon in his memory.

He is hoping to raise £4,000 for Giddo’s Gift and the Teenage Cancer Trust. Steph Rowe, a family friend, said: “Jordan’s family are so thankful to the school and the students for all their fundraising activities over the past couple of years.

“The support they’ve shown has been absolutely fantastic, and to know that one of Jordan’s closest friends is taking on the London Marathon in his memory is truly amazing.

“We all look forward to supporting Ieuan next year and wish him well with his preparations.”

Jim Connelly, headteacher at Flint High School, said: “We were all deeply saddened to hear about Jordan’s passing earlier this year after such a long and courageous fight. As a school we wanted to do something to help Jordan’s family, and we hope that through raising money for the charity this will help them to keep his memory alive and help other young people and their families in the future.

“I am proud of all the students and staff who have shown their support, and we send our heartfelt thoughts to the family, especially at this time of year.

“I would also like to wish Ieuan all the best for the London Marathon next year. He is a very talented athlete and we will all be supporting him.”