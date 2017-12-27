Snow White takes her seat on chat show for Llangollen Pantomime

A TV chat show will attempt to heal the rift between Snow White and her evil step-mother as part of this year’s Llangollen Pantomime.

The production of Snow White will bring the fairy tale character to the sofa of The Christopher Cornmil Show, in an episode entitled My Stepmother Tried to Kill Me.

It’s all part of the 35th annual pantomime produced by a cast of 30 young people and adults from the town, taking place at Llangollen Pavilion next month.

The debut director of this year’s production, Justine Bradey, from Cross Lane in Llangollen, said: “The TV sketch at the end of the show is inspired by daytime TV and will add an extra dimension to this year’s production.

“It’s all family friendly and one of a number of twists in the story – our Snow White is a much feistier character than the traditional story and girl power wins the day.

“But it will still feel like a good old-fashioned pantomime with Nanny Nik-Nak as the dame, Prince Rupert in tights and the wicked queen, Evelyn.

“All the cast and crew are working really hard to make this an unforgettable production.”

As part of this year’s show, documentary maker, Joe Pemberton is producing a film on the making of the panto Snow White.

Joe, of Acrefair, is filming rehearsals and will put together a behind the scenes film.

He will also film the entire pantomime, creating a memento for all involved.

The music in this year’s pantomime will be performed by a six-piece live band.

The songs span the decades with the Beatles, Queen, Wham and a specially-written lyric for the Gloria Gaynor classic I will Survive.

Snow White will be staged at Llangollen Pavilion from January 18 to 22, with two matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available from Jades Hair, Gwyn Butcher's and at www.ticketsource.co.uk/

llangollenpanto.