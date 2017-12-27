Former Shotton bingo hall could become a church

A BINGO Hall could be transformed into a church.

Flintshire Council has received a planning application from Christ Church Deeside, seeking to turn Crystal Bingo on Victoria Road, Shotton, into a Deeside Evangelical church.

In the pre-planning advice section of the application, it states: “The proposed change of use would be an acceptable form of development at this location given the planning policies listed.

”Though traffic generation was a main concern with this development, it has been considered by highways development control at this stage and feedback was not negative.

”Should a planning application be submitted for change of use from bingo hall to church I would expect the local planning authority to support the proposal.”

Consultation on the plans is open until January 11, 2018.

Once the period of consultation has ended, Flintshire Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant the application at a later date.