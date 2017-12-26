Hoax calls in Wrexham and Flintshire has cost fire service £36,000 in last four years

Hoax calls to the fire service in the last four years have amassed a bill of more than £30,000.

Figures released to the Leader via a Freedom of Information request have revealed that since 2014, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) has had to foot a bill of more than £36,000 to attend false calls in Flintshire and Wrexham.

The data indicated that between January 2014 and March this year, a total of 146 calls were received across both counties, 67 of which were attended by a crew or officers.

The worst offending area was Wrexham town, with 38 of the county borough’s 49 hoax calls attended by at least one crew between May 2014 and March 2017 at a cost of £5,715.

In Flintshire, just 18 calls were attended out of 49 received in the four year period with six calls in Flint between May 2014 and January 2017 coming at an expense of £3,601.

The service defines a malicious false alarm, or hoax call, as ‘calls made with the intention of getting the fire and rescue service to attend a non-existent fire-related event, including deliberate and suspected malicious intentions’.

Cllr Ian Dunbar, North Wales Fire Authority member, said hoax calls could lead to somebody being killed if resources are distributed incorrectly.

He said: “We asked for a breakdown on this and the fire service are trying all sorts of things to stop hoax calls.

“It’s bad if a true fire breaks out and the crews are out at a hoax call, it can really cause problems.

“There is a robust exercise to stop these calls and they’re doing very well.

“It’s a big problem and I don’t understand the mindset of these people when they do such a thing as it could lead to somebody’s death if a fire has really broken out somewhere.

“We’re right behind the officers when they are trying tackle these malicious and abusive calls.”

The figures released to the Leader indicate that the number of false calls to NWFRS rose from 45 in 2014 to 46 in 2015 and 47 in 2016.

A high of 20 calls were attended in Wrexham in 2016 while just one had been attended in the county borough and in Flintshire between January and March this year.