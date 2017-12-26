Further calming measures to be installed at A541 accident blackspot in Pontblyddyn

Further speed prevention measures are being installed at an accident blackspot.

After one motorist was clocked at 90mph by the speed camera on the A541 at Plas Teg in Pontblyddyn, Flintshire Council is to introduce further calming measures in a bid to slow drivers down.

The speed limit on the dual carriageway is 40mph.

Rumble strips are to be installed ahead of the camera which the Leader revealed last month caught more than 6,500 drivers since its installation last May.

A vehicle activated speed sign will also be put in place.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, Flintshire Council cabinet member for Streetscene and the environment, said: “If people are still being caught speeding along there, the camera isn't enough of a deterrent.

“With the fatalities there in the past, people are still speeding.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused on the run up to the festive season, however we thought it important and necessary to provide more advisory features to those drivers who continue to speed at a site were an active speed-camera is already in place.

“It is very worrying in light of all the terrible fatalities that speeding drivers continue to put themselves and others at risk.”

The camera has been operational since May 25, 2016, after Flintshire Council secured more than £1.4 million in Welsh Government grant funding to improve safety on some of the county’s most dangerous roads.

The kit was installed in partnership with road safety organisation GoSafe to address “collision history at the site.”

Major speed limit reductions were implemented as part of a review by Flintshire Council.

The dual carriageway speed limit was reduced from 70mph to 50mph.

The same stretch was also reduced to one lane further back from where the road leads into Pontblyddyn.

The single lane into Pontblyddyn was reduced from 50mph to 40mph with overhanging trees cut back to increase visibility.