Flintshire primary school in race against time to purchase educational robot

A Flintshire primary school has only a few weeks left to crowd fund enough cash to purchase an educational robot.

The chase is on for Cornist Park Primary School, in Flint, in a bid to buy 12 ‘Sphero’ devices, to help teach pupils programming, coding and other hands-on skills in the classroom.

Kellie Williams, a teacher at the school, said the new-age technology coincides with the school’s ambition to allow children the freedom and facilities to flourish.

She said: “We aim to nurture every pupil, celebrate their achievements big and small, and offer an engaging curriculum which embraces new initiatives and technology to help them develop a positive attitude towards learning and school life.”

The school already has one Sphero but according to Ms Williams, the children “absolutely love it” and would benefit from more devices.

She explained: “They can be used in any subject, like creating images and paintings, so it’s not just about learning words and numbers anymore.

“We have had lots of support and funding from two local businesses, and with this have crowdfunded £700.”

In order to buy 12 Sphero’s for all the pupils to use, the school is looking to raise £1,200 by Friday, January 12.

“This is for our whole school community. The Sphero Edu app will enable us to use Sphero with our youngest pupils in nursery and be able to differentiate the activities to challenge even our most able and talented pupils in year six.”

Cornist Park believe this learning device is a valuable investment as “coding is becoming one of the most in-demand skills across industries in the world of work”.

Once teachers and the “21st century learners” have grasped Sphero and the app, families will be invited to a 'Coding and a Cuppa' workshop aiming to enable the children to teach their parents, and hopefully encourage parents to continue learning at home with their children.

Ms Williams added: “Following this, we would like to extend our learning to the wider community. We have great links with our local library and would love to run our Coding and a Cuppa workshops with community members.”

To support the school with their innovative crowdfunding, visit https://spsr.me/KTbt.