Timber firm P&A expands business to Saltney creating 20 new jobs

A TIMBER product manufacturer is opening a new site at Saltney creating more than 20 jobs.

The P&A Group of Companies, based in Mold, is on a recruitment drive for its newly purchased warehouse and distribution centre in Saltney.

The site, set in a well-established industrial location along River Lane, will also allow for more job opportunities in the future to meet further planned expansion and the strategic development of the family owned company.

Established in 1986, the P&A Group has increased from less than 50 employees in 2010 to more than 165 workers in 2017 and was named ‘Best Business To Work For’ in the 2015 Flintshire Business Awards.

The company’s HR director, Hazel Bainbridge said: “We are delighted to have these premises to enable the next stage of our growth.

“It means we have openings across a range of departments going into 2018 including; transport planners and administrators, warehouse administrators, warehouse and production operatives and general yard labourers.”

The acquisition, along with other strategic developments for 2018, means the start of a new chapter for P&A.

Steve Morgan, managing director, commented on the benefit this would have for its customers.

“I am very proud of what we have been able to achieve as a company and this new site is in an ideal location with easy transport links to our major national customers,” Steve said.

“It will enable us to develop a purpose designed warehousing and distribution centre from which to satisfy growing customer demands.”

l TO APPLY for any of the positions at P&A, contact Peter Hawkins, HR adviser by email at peter.hawkins@p-a-group.com or write to the company at P&A Group of Companies, Stephen Gray Road, Bromfield Industrial Estate, Mold, Flintshire CH7 1HE.