Generous donations helps Wrexham Foodbank produce 350 Christmas food hampers for those in need

A charity which supports struggling children and families with essential food packages has thanked the community of Wrexham for its ongoing support.

Wrexham Foodbank has thanked residents for their donations of food and money over the last few weeks, which has enabled the charity to provide food parcels over the Christmas period.

Because of the generosity of donors, the food bank has produced 350 Christmas food hampers to be collected by referral agencies to give out to their clients who they know will be in need over the festive period.

Sally Ellinson, project manager at the food bank, told the Leader: “The criteria [for support form the food bank] is anyone in crisis.

“Referral agencies which are working with people assess them and give them a voucher so that when they come to us there’s no assessing or judging – it is just a welcome and here is your food.

“We do have toiletries as well for when people come in they can ask for toiletries or pet food.

“Our volunteers are also trained to sit down and chat and signpost them if they can. The vast majority of people only come for one or two parcels as they just need that in a moment of crisis.

“If you’re in a crisis situation and you’re hungry that is all you can think of. The parcels are three days worth of food and if you have that slight alleviation you can then think about your other problems and get those sorted.

“The vast majority of people who come in are here because of changes or delays to their benefits or low income.

“Lots of people work full time on the minimum wage but it is not enough to pay the bills and look after a family.”

Describing what people could expect to find in their Christmas hampers, she added: “There is a mixture in there – they all have some Christmas puddings and Christmas treats as well as the staples like pasta, rice, vegetables and fruit.”

The 350 Christmas hampers given out over the festive period will be distributed in conjunction with toy parcels from the Salvation Army.

The average amount of food donated to the food bank each month during 2017 was 2,360kg but during the first week of December alone 4,606kg was donated – which included 3,180kg from a three-day collection in Tesco stores.

The charity also saw a surge in donations at harvest time, with October 2017’s donated food weighing in at almost 5,400kg.

Linda Platt, manager at Wrexham Venture Playground, collected food parcels for the families her organisation supports in Caia Park and Hightown.

She told the Leader: “We are collecting parcels not just for the children we work with but for their families as well – we have about 30 families we are collecting for.

“I’ve been working with the food bank for five years now and it is a wonderful process. It really feels good to be able to give and help people out.

“It has a huge impact because it is not expected. It is a gift that lands on the doorstep and it is really nice for us to be able to do that.”

Speaking of why she enjoys supporting the community through her work Sally, aged 38, added: “We hear stories of people that have been to the food bank and it has literally saved their lives.

“There are people who are desperate, who have lost their home and who are feeling emotionally desperate. We help not just by giving food but also offering the support and the listening ear of a volunteer as well.

“We do other things like ‘eat well spend less’ which is a basic cooking and money management course.

“We had a couple of guys who did it last year who had never cooked in their lives and they were so proud of themselves. We’re teaching the skills of cooking and how to buy food without wasting money.”

She added Wrexham Foodbank is also very grateful for recent donations of cash, which help to keep the charity running and helped to fund new heaters at its warehouse, an initiative also supported by customers of Tesco in the supermarket’s community project voting scheme.

Wrexham Foodbank, which is run entirely by volunteers, was set up in September 2012 by a collaboration of churches. Initially it was based at the Salvation Army but due to its growth the charity moved to a warehouse behind St James’ Church in Rhosddu road.

During April to September this year 1,783 food parcels were distributed to people in Wrexham, the main two reasons for referrals being benefit delays and low income.

To find out more about Wrexham Foodbank, including how to offer volunteer support and donations, visit www.wrexham.foodbank.org.uk or find the charity on Facebook and Twitter.