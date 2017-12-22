Wrexham man to spend Christmas in jail after acting like a "Victorian tyrant" towards his mother

A man from Wrexham will spend Christmas behind bars after acting like a “Victorian tyrant” towards his mother.

Richard Lee Evans, 22, breached a restraining order by showing up at his mum’s home in Gwenfro, Caia Park.

District judge Gwyn Jones said Evans’ mother Irene had showed her kindness by welcoming him into her home during the recent cold weather and he repaid her with abuse.

Mrs Evans was left with no choice but to call police and tell them she had been forced from her own home by her son’s actions which left her feeling intimidated.

He went to her home on Friday, December 8, during a period of heavy snowfall across Wrexham.

Evans, of no fixed abode, was constantly demanding money or food from his mother and Mrs Evans told police that on occasion she would be forced to go without eating because she had given everything she had to her son.

They frequently argued and, on one occasion, Mrs Evans left the home threatening to call police.

Her son encouraged her to come back, saying the phone was ringing but when she returned he grabbed milk from the fridge and poured it all over the floor before telling her to clean it up.

Police went to the property on December 19 and found Evans sleeping on the sofa.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court, Evans pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order imposed in July last year.

He was also found to be in breach of a suspended sentence and conditional discharge.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said Evans’ recent pattern of offending all related to his mother.

Justine McVitie, defending, said it was inevitable that Evans would be sent to custody.

He had been given a suspended sentence in July and there had been an unpaid work

requirement along with that which Evans had completed.

Ms McVitie added: “His mother allows him to stay and when things go bad there is a report to the police.”

District judge Gwyn Jones activated six weeks of the suspended sentence and imposed a further 26 weeks in prison for breach of the restraining order.

For breaching the conditional discharge, Evans was given an additional four-week prison sentence, to be served concurrently.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to a breach of the terms of an order imposed at these courts with a view to protecting your mother, Irene Evans.

”You have treated her in a way which is akin to a Victorian tyrant. You expected your mother to do everything for you.

”That sort of behaviour is not appropriate in the 21st century.

”Your mother showed you kindness and you have repaid her with abuse.”