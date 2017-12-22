Thieves steal Flintshire pub's entire Christmas dinner menu

A PUB has been ransacked by burglars just as new owners were looking forward to putting on a festive feast for the community.

The gang stripped The Old Tavern in Llanerch-Y-Mor, near Holywell, bare of hundreds of pounds worth of food and drink.

Their haul including 72 mince pies, 38 bottles of wine, and all the meat they had in for their Christmas Day sitting, including pork, beef, turkey and ham.

Landlord Peter Gibbons, who took over the pub with former Mostyn county councillor David Roney three months ago, said: “We do a sitting at a discounted price for the locals to say thank you to them for their support and are due to have around 60 people here on Christmas Day.

“We’ll still go ahead with it – but this has cleaned us out.

“They damaged a window trying to get in and tried the front and back door. They’re being repaired.

”We’re the only pub left in Mostyn, we’re trying to do nice things for the community and this is a kick in the teeth.

”You can’t trust people anymore can you?”

Mr Gibbons said footage of the suspected burglars showed a group of four, two men and two women who were travelling in a blue transit van with aluminium wheels, having made their way from a nearby derelict building.

The raid took place on Thursday, December 14, at about 5am.

Mr Gibbons said: “They also took loads of frozen sausages, black pudding, scampi fires, chicken nuggets, down to Nescafe, packets of sugar and mince pies.

“We’ll probably have to put bars on the windows in the long-term.”

Anyone with any information about this raid should call police on 101.

The crime reference number is V187671.