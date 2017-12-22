Connah's Quay's damaged Christmas tree repaired AGAIN after second vandalism strike

Lights have been restored to a town Christmas tree – for the second time in a matter of weeks.

The festive decoration on Wepre Drive in Connah's Quay has been restored after being vandalised earlier this week.

It was the second occurrence of tree-based anti-social behaviour inside a month after the town council's original tree was destroyed and then removed on December 3.

The town’s new tree was donated by Daleside Garden Centre in Mancot free of charge after a plea for help was tweeted by Lynne Chick of Radio Deeside.

Town clerk Steven Goodrum told the Leader on Tuesday that vandals had ripped lights off the tree and snapped a branch in an apparent bid to mount it.

In a tweet, Connah's Quay Town Council confirmed electricians had managed to repair the lights on the new tree and were able to switch them back on in time for Christmas.

Those responsible have also been identified on CCTV with information passed on to North Wales Police.

Cllr Ian Dunbar was less than amused by the actions of those who had targeted the town's trees.

He said: “What do we have to do to stop the idiots from spoiling Christmas for the residents of Connah's Quay and the surrounding area?

“They destroyed the first Christmas tree – then, after a good gesture with help from Lynne Chick, Daleside Nursery provided another tree with lights because they themselves could see the distress the vandals caused to the children from the area.

“Then the mindless idiots destroyed the second tree!

“But the vandals don't realise it’s their parents and the people of Connah's Quay that pay for the Christmas tree and all the light decorations on the tree in their council rates.”

