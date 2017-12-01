Concerns for missing Flintshire 14-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday

Concerns have been raised for a missing 14-year-old Flintshire boy.

Nathan Evans, 14, was last seen in Albert Avenue, Flint, on Tuesday, November 28.

North Wales Police say he may have been carrying a pale blue JD drawstring bag.

Nathan may have travelled to Crewe or Merseyside.

Anyone with information relating to Nathan's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference 19444.