Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A541 crash at Afonwen

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them following a serious road traffic collision.

The accident involving a white Land Rover Defender and a grey BMW car happened at about 2pm on the A541 Denbigh to Mold Road near Afonwen.

One man was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent with serious injuries.

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.”

Sgt Steve Richards, of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just prior to the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.”