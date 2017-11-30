Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A541 crash at Afonwen

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them following a serious road traffic collision.
The accident involving a white Land Rover Defender and a grey BMW car happened at about 2pm on the A541 Denbigh to Mold Road near Afonwen.
One man was airlifted to hospital in Stoke-on-Trent with serious injuries.
A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Sgt Steve Richards, of the North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just prior to the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.”
