Seven arrested as part of operation tackling the supply of drugs into Mold

Arrests have been made as part of an operation tackling the supply of drugs into Flintshire.

As part of Operation Luxuries led by North Wales Police, seven people have been arrested for suspected drugs offences in an early morning operation on Merseyside.

Operation Luxuries is an investigation into the supply of drugs into the Mold area and as a result, five men from Merseyside and a man and a woman from Flintshire were arrested and are now in custody at Wrexham police station.

North Wales Police Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: “This morning’s action is part of an ongoing operation to disrupt organised criminal gangs supplying and selling drugs to communities in North Wales.

“Under Operation Luxuries we have so far made numerous arrests and in some instances, recovered drugs.

“We have also issued closure orders on three properties in Mold.

“I hope the local community will be reassured that we are taking action and that residents and businesses can see that North Wales Police will not tolerate such criminal activity.

“Operation Luxuries is specifically aimed at those bringing drugs into the Mold area from outside North Wales and is in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion which directly targets serious and organised crime.

“It is important that communities share their concerns and information with us. Contact the police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101.

“If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”