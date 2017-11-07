Second protest in a month brought traffic in Deeside to a standstill

A second protest in a month brought traffic to a standstill this morning.

North Wales Police closed the A548 at Deeside Industrial Park at around 6am as an industrial demonstration took place near the Flintshire Bridge.

Officers tweeted that the road re-opened just after 8am.

Last month, demonstrators brought traffic to a halt in the same area to protest the appointment of a French company CNIM as part of the £800m Parc Adfer incinerator construction.