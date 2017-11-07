Concerns for missing woman, 38, seen travelling through North Wales

Concerns have been raised for a missing woman who could be in North Wales.

Deborah Davies, 38, from Hereford, was last seen at a family member's house at 10am on Monday morning.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall with mousey brown hair. She was last seen dressed all in black.

Deborah was spotted on Monday afternoon travelling through North Wales heading north in a blue Ford Fusion registration EA05. She also has links to Aberystwyth.

Anyone who sees Deborah or knows of her whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident 414s of 6 November 2017.