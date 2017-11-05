Fireworks display at Flint Castle wows bumper crowd

Thousands of spectators wrapped up to enjoy a “fantastic” display of fireworks at a top Flintshire location.

Volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) based in Flint spent days preparing for their 16th annual fireworks night – and locals weren’t disappointed with the sights at Flint Castle during this year’s extravaganza.

Alan Forrester, lifeboat operations manager who organised the event, estimated around three thousand people braved the cold on Friday, November 3, to watch the fireworks and taste some bonfire night treats.

Mr Forrester said: “The event went very well, and the atmosphere was great. The crowds were pleased and they even gave us a round of applause at the end.

“The crowds enjoyed the amusements and were very happy, thanking me and the crew as they left and paid into our collection bucket.

“All our volunteers want to raise money for the RNLI, and it’s all about making communities come together so people don’t have to have fires in their back yards and cause damage to themselves and their properties.

“A lot of time and resources is given by our volunteers.”

The crowds only offered positive feedback to the crew of volunteers and thanked Town Mayor Vicky Perfect for lighting ‘Barbara’s Beacon,’ rather than a bonfire, on the SSSI natural site.

Mr Forrester reported that due to low wind on Friday evening, all the smoke from the beacon and fireworks stayed within the castle, creating an “eerie” effect within the grounds.

Flint’s RNLI next annual fireworks display will be held on November 2, 2018, at Flint Castle.