Consultation on return of post office services in Flintshire villages

A PUBLIC consultation is to take place about restoring post office services to two villages.

The Post Office is proposing to return a service to Halkyn and Pentre Halkyn with the introduction of a new Hosted Outreach.

The service, for which a nearby postmaster works at a set time each week, would be operated by the postmaster from Flint Post Office, who would visit the communities every Friday, 2.30pm to 4.30pm (Halkyn) and every Tuesday, 9.30am and 11.30pm (Pentre Halkyn).

Halkyn Post Office closed temporarily in July this summer and Pentre Halkyn post office closed temporarily last month, due to the premises no longer being available for post office use.

The proposed new Halkyn service would operate from the village hall, Halkyn, Holywell, and the new Pentre Halkyn service would operate from Pentre Halkyn Community Centre, Pentre Halkyn.

A wide range of services will be available, customers can still collect benefits in cash using everyday banking services or their Post Office card account.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Sarah Cottrell, network area operations manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

She added: “We are confident that the new hosted outreach services at the heart of the local communities will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal.

The consultation will close on December 14.

Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code Halkyn – 25145899, Pentre Halkyn – 37261499.