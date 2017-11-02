Woman says Wrexham cafe worker could have saved her life during epileptic fit

A woman said the quick thinking of a town centre cafe worker may well have saved her life after she suffered an epileptic fit.

Lizzie Jones, 40, of Herbert Jennings Avenue in Wrexham, lost consciousness during a visit to Gerrard’s on Queen Street.

Assistant manager Gemma Belton, 26, sprung into action and called 999 before putting Miss Jones on the floor in the recovery position and staying with her until the ambulance service arrived.

Miss Jones said: “That girl was amazing.

“I took her a card and some chocolates to say thank you, and she was nearly crying and said I didn’t have to do that.

“But I said ‘Yes I did, you could have saved my life’. She could have, because mum said she was so fast-acting.”

Miss Jones told how she had an absence seizure – where she loses awareness for a brief period, which can happen numerous times a month.

But shortly afterwards she suffered a tonic-clonic seizure – only the third she has had since being diagnosed with the condition about seven years ago.

She felt a tingling sensation in her left side and then lost consciousness for about three minutes.

Miss Jones said there had been cases of people dying after having such seizures.

Her mum Denise, 65, was with her and told how Miss Belton moved all the chairs out of the way, got Miss Jones to the floor

and called for an ambulance.

She said: “Gemma was absolutely amazing. She went beyond the call of duty, she really did, and she was so calm.

“You don’t get too many people like that these days.”

Both Miss Jones and her mother thanked paramedics and staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital for the “amazing” care she received.

Miss Belton said the ambulance control room took her through the necessary steps of getting Miss Jones from her chair into the recovery position.

“It scared the living daylights out of me,” she said. “On the outside I was calm, but on the inside I was shaking like a leaf.”