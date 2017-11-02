Cyclists told 'slow down and stop this madness' on Gwernymynydd Hill

Cyclists are being warned to watch their speed following concerns many are breaking the limit on a Flintshire hill.

The call comes after some riders, keen to set fast sector times on training social media network Strava, have been exceeding the speed limit as they travel down Gwernymynydd Hill.

According to the website the 1.4km downhill sector, from the former Rainbow Inn to the roundabout at the bottom of Ruthin Road, has a six per cent gradient dropping from 245 meters down to 157 meters.

Riders signed up to Strava record their best times for the sector on the website.

The fastest time recorded is from September 2015 when one rider allegedly managed a time of just one minute 12 seconds, which equates to a speed of 71.2 kph (44.2 mph).

However, there are several fast times recorded in recent weeks and the top 40 or so times, if accurate, would all have been over the mostly 40mph speed limit.

Cllr Kevin Hughes says he has emailed Strava requesting they remove the sector from their training website.

He said: “I have had reports of cyclists overtaking cars that are driving at, or very near, the speed limit as they drive down the hill.

“Brakes on a bicycle are never going to be as efficient as a car or motor cycle and the rider and his bike are really nothing more than a missile. Any collision could be devastating and leave someone seriously injured or worse.”

He added: “According to the Strava website there have been more than 15,500 attempts at setting fast times going down the hill by more than 3,330 riders.

“It may be riders are attracted to this section of road as it has featured as part of the Tour of Britain route on more than one occasion. That seems to have had an effect in attracting riders to tackle the challenge.

“They perhaps forget that the Tour of Britain is a professional road race and run on closed roads. They didn’t have to worry about cars or other traffic emerging from junctions or children playing near the road.”

He added: “My message is simple – slow down and stop this madness.”

North Wales Police Mold sergeant Katie Newby says riders need to understand that speed limits apply to cyclists too.

She said: “Riders need to take responsibility for their actions. If people are trying to set fast times purely for a fitness or training website then they should stop. It’s important people ride at a speed that is appropriate to the road and conditions.

“Road safety is a big issue and something we obviously take very seriously. Anyone caught exceeding the speed limit whether driving a car or riding a pedal cycle, is likely to face prosecution.”