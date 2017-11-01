Rhosymedre carpet shop posts CCTV in bid to find burglar

A carpet shop has issued CCTV footage in a bid to catch a burglar.

The footage from a nearby launderette shows a man entering the store and taking a DVR hard drive and a safe containing cash from Cefn Carpets in Rhosymedre at around 10pm on October 25.

A statement on the business’ Facebook page said: “This is the person who has broke into our shop… and stole items from there.

“The trainers are very distinctive, the clothes he’s wearing, someone must know this guy.”

Cefn Carpets are offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the offender.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference RC17162453.