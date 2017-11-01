Container fire closes A55 eastbound near Holywell

Firefighters are tackling a container blaze which has led to the closure of the A55 eastbound near Holywell.

A blue and red DAS Truck was carrying the container which caught fire shortly before 10.20am.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene near junction 32 Dolphin.

The A55 eastbound has been shut and according to a North Wales Police spokesman, the backlog of traffic has reached junction 31 for Caerwys.

The carriageway remains closed and traffic is being diverted via the A5026 which rejoins the A55 at junction 32A.