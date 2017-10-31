Mold Santa Dash set to be a cracker

santas are invited to ditch the reindeer and take a run around town as a popular festive dash returns.

The Mold Santa Dash is now in its third year, with more than 350 runners dashing through the town last December while dressed as Father Christmas.

This year, Mold Town Council is asking for more people to sign up – with preparations under way for Sunday, December 10. Registration is now open.

The dash is suitable for all ages and abilities and the circular route is just under 1.5 miles around the town.

Entry is £10 per person and this includes a one-size-fits-all Santa suit.

Children under-12 can take part for free of charge but must be registered by completing an entry form, and will be asked to provide their own festive outfit.

Those taking part can choose whether to run, jog or walk and will be rewarded at the end of the race with a medal and certificate.

Organised by Mold Town Council, this year proceeds from the entrance fee will go to the Mayor of Mold’s fundraising appeal which is supporting the Bailey Hill Restoration.

If other charities or community groups would like to enter and carry out a sponsored dash to raise money for their own cause, they are welcome to do so.

The Santa Dash will take place on Sunday, December 10, with the race setting off from Earl Road at 11am.

Before the race starts, at 10.30am Emma Knox-Jones from Elite Dance and Fitness Studio will put Santas through a short warm-up routine.

This warm up has proved to be a festive highlight in previous years, a sight to see with more than 350 Santas jumping and dancing on Daniel Owen Square.

Entry forms and terms and conditions are attached but they can be downloaded from the town council website at www.moldtowncouncil.org.uk

Budding Santas are urged to submit their entry forms as soon as possible to ensure there are sufficient suits and medals for all those entering.

For details call Mold Town Council on 01352 758532 or call into the office, First Floor, Town Hall, Earl Road, Mold, CH7 1AB.