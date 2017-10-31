December completion for Pen y Bryn development in Wrexham town centre

THE construction of new flats and commercial units in Wrexham town centre is to be completed before the end of the year, a senior councillor has said.

Earlier this year Wrexham Council announced loans backed by the Welsh Government’s Vibrant and Viable Places (VVP) helped to kick-start the redevelopment of a derelict building which collapsed in

Pen y Bryn in 2015.

Initially the council stated the works – to turn the site into a retail and residential development – were expected to be completed in October.

But Cllr Terry Evans, lead member for economic performance and regeneration, has now confirmed the expected completion date for the site is mid-December.

He added: “The site will be developed for accommodation, with 24 two-bedroom flats – with names already down for leases.

“The use of four commercial office spaces on the ground floor of the building has also been identified, and these will be occupied not long after completion.”

Offa ward councillor Alun Jenkins told the Leader: “The development is to be welcomed – it was an eyesore for a long time.

”The development will bring a major boost to the Pen y Bryn area and hopefully this is going to be an incentive to other owners to do something with their land.

“There are other sites which are in desperate need of development like the front part of the Red Cow Pub site which fronts on to Pen y Bryn and the old Sergeant Pepper’s nightclub in Bridge Street.

“Many parcels of land have had planning approval which can be exercised by the land owners – the situation is in their hands.”

Cllr Evans also confirmed clearing work has started for Capel Ebeneser in Chester Road, which will be a purely residential site with 23 two-bedroom flats.

Construction work on the site, which is also backed by the VVP scheme – is due to start in the winter.

The Welsh Government scheme loans for empty properties, commercial properties and home improvements.