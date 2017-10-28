Online "blagger" from Rhos, who charmed his way into major US events, working on his own TV show

A Wrexham man who charmed his way into rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous could be set for Stateside stardom.

Simon Wilson, 26, from Rhos, has sealed a deal for his own TV show after becoming an online hit with his successful bids to blag his way into the Emmy Awards and the Floyd Mayweather Jr - Conor McGregor fight earlier this year.

He said: “It’s a dream come true! I never thought when I bought my first camera at the start of year that nine months on I’d be sitting in the meetings I am with these types of people. It’s very surreal!”

In a video posted on his Facebook page in September, Simon manages to score press credentials on the day of the ceremony – one of the world’s most prestigious TV awards shows – by claiming to be an Associated Press photographer who was covering the carpet arrivals.

After snapping up a suit at a bargain price, Simon made his way to the event at the Microsoft Theatre and was able to attend the ceremony – albeit a little late.

After the ceremony, he said: “I literally saw the back end of it because I was busy in the charity shop suit shopping (laughs).”

Then, despite not having the required ticket, Simon managed to charm his way past security for the exclusive Governors Ball after party where he took selfies with Thandie Newton, Donald Glover and James Corden.

Simon’s Emmy Awards adventure was not the first time that he has managed to attend a major global event.

Simon, who lives in Beverly Hills and works for production companies, has previously found his way into Wimbledon five years ago and the Tyson Fury - Wladimir Klitschko boxing bout in Germany in 2015.

But Simon, who also posts videos on YouTube, earned online fame this summer after managing to sweet-talk himself into the Floyd Mayweather Jr – Conor McGregor fight by posing as a journalist.

He was able to watch the fight from seats worth $100,000 and walk backstage, rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, Demi Levato and Gerard Butler.

Simon told the Leader how his escapades had helped him land a TV series.

“Without a shadow of a doubt the McGregor video got me heard and that’s what triggered the meetings and the Emmys videos were just the cherry on top!,” he said

“There are a lot of good creators out there, it’s just about creating waves and getting yourself noticed!”

Simon said that he could not yet divulge much information on the series itself, but hopes to start filming early next year.

But he added: “The series is still in the creative stages and production are in talks with a few major channels so it’s yet to decided which one.

“All I can say is the series will be in line with my personal brand that ‘anything is achievable!’”