Council to consider whether to continue its support for Mold's Soul and Blues festival

A TOWN council is considering whether to continue its support for a music festival.

Members of Mold Town Council discussed the future of the Soul and Blues festival at their meeting, where they were told footfall at this year’s event in early August, which is held on Kendrick’s Field, had been hit by poor weather.

This was the first year since the festival began in 2014 that the attendance had fallen, having increased year on year.

One of the concepts of the festival was to help bring more people into Mold from outside of the town, as well as being an event for locals to support.

Town centre manager Dave Hill said the organising committee had not had chance to meet since the event.

Cllr Sarah Taylor queried whether the festival’s scope should be opened up to other genres, to attract younger crowds.

Cllr Robin Guest said he felt it should stay as specifically for soul and blues, and Cllr Bryan Grew added that the committee would need to move quickly in order to attract acts for next year’s event, as some were already becoming fully booked up.

Mold West county councillor Brian Lloyd asked Mr Hill whether he was “confident” enough sponsorship would be secured for next year’s event.

Mr Hill said although he couldn’t guarantee it, he was “very positive”.

Members were reminded they had agreed to support the event for five years and there was still another one to go.

Cllr Gareth Williams suggested that no decision be made until the organising committee had met.

He said: “We need to know the plans before we give our support.”

Members agreed and voted to hold off making a decision until the organisers had met and fed back their plans to the council.