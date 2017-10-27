Search is on for 19th Century road sign stolen from a Wrexham road

The search is on for a 19th century road sign that was stolen from a Wrexham road.

Wrexham Council has appealed for the return of the sign, which was stolen recently from Hafod Road and marked by-road which runs from Rhostyllen (past Bersham Colliery) to Middle Sontley.

A council spokesman said: “It has three distinct fingers indicating directions to Ruabon, Rhostyllen and Wrexham, and it was repaired and redecorated only last year.

“The incident has been reported to the police, but any help you can give would be greatly appreciated.

“We won’t be asking any questions – we just want it back. It’s part of Wrexham County Borough’s heritage, and we’d like it where it belongs.”

Anyone with information can contact Wrexham Council on 01978 298 760.