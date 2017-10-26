Plans for tribute in Buckley councillor's memory

PROPOSALS are gathering pace for a bench to be installed in memory of a dedicated councillor – and a meeting heard he could also potentially have a street named after him.

Buckley Town Council is hoping to have a memorial bench in the town’s ‘Flash’ playground dedicated to the late Ron Hampson.

Cllr Hampson served Bistre West ward on Flintshire Council and was also a long-serving member of Buckley Town Council and a former Mayor of Buckley.

He died in August at the age of 79, after a short battle with cancer. The Melbourne Road resident was survived by his wife, Rita, and grown-up children Stephen and Michelle.

At this month’s meeting of the town council, his friend and current mayor of Buckley, Cllr Dennis Hutchinson told members of the plans for a memorial.

He said: “Flintshire Council will be discussing it at their November meeting. It’s an extremely good idea.

“Ron was very, very much involved in that playground coming to fruition so it would be a fitting tribute.

“We are trying to find a suitable bench, because I don’t want just any old bench being picked out for Ron.”

Cllr Hutchinson revealed further posthumous recognition could be afforded to Cllr Hampson.

“I have also been speaking to Rita and there has also been the suggestion of a street being named after him,” Cllr Hutchinson told the meeting.

“It would be up to Flintshire Council but I am sure they would support it.”

Members unanimously backed the idea of dedicating a bench to Cllr Hampson.

l A BY-ELECTION is to take place in the town on

November 9, to find Cllr Hampson’s successor in the Bistre West ward for both Buckley Town Council and Flintshire Council.