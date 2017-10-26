Emergency services called to A525 crash near Coedpoeth

A two-car smash resulted in three people being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A525 near Coedpoeth at about 11.30am.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as traffic built up as a result of the crash.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 11.30am to reports of a two car road traffic collision near the junction of the A525 and A483 in the Coedpoeth area of Wrexham.

”We responded with one rapid response vehicle and three emergency ambulances. Three patients have been taken to Maelor General Hospital.”