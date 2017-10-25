AM joins patrol in Connah's Quay to learn about fight against drugs

AN AM has been on foot patrol with officers as part of an ongoing commitment to work together to tackle issues surrounding drug use.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant met up with PCSOs Dave Huxley and Chris Phillips for a walk about in Connah’s Quay and to talk about their work.

The walkabout started in Cable Street before crossing to the cycle path, following it down to the river and back along Quay Lane and High Street.

They then took in ‘The Rock’, the viewpoint and an area in front of the Old Quay House pub as well as other places notorious for drug-related behaviour.

Apart from discarded needles which were reported by PCSO Huxley to Streetscene, there were no incidents.

But PCSO Huxley said colleagues had earlier dispersed a group of drug users congregating near ‘The Rock’.

Mr Sargeant and the PCSOs were stopped by a representative from the Kathleen and May Centre who had seen two addicts pull down their trousers to inject themselves in the groin.

Information on similar incidents gathered in an online survey by Mr Sargeant will be collated into a report to be discussed with the relevant agencies.

PCSO Phillips said: “Our job really is to disrupt them if they are congregating.

“Work to catch the dealers higher up the chain is done by covert plain clothes police.

“It’s frustrating when people think we’re doing nothing. I would urge people to get in touch and report incidents.

“People can be worried about coming forward but the more we get people coming forward, the more chance we’ve got.”

Mr Sargeant said: “The importance of working together to tackle these issues should not be underestimated.

“The police can’t do this on their own and local intelligence is really important. I’d urge people to report any incidents anonymously if they feel safe to do so by calling police on 101.”

If you live in Alyn and Deeside and wish to take part in Mr Sargeant’s survey, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ B3NNFGC or contact Laura Edwards at laura.edwards@ assembly.wales or 01244 823547.