Wrexham town centre shops and car park could fetch millions

A row of town centre shops and a major car park have been put on the market.

Stores at 31-43 Regent Street, Wrexham, as well as the 311-space car park at the rear of the parade, have been listed for sale at £2.45m.

Five retail units form the listing, including Deichmann Shoes, Shoe Zone, the British Heart Foundation, The Salvation Army and the recently relocated B&M.

The matter is being handled by agents Allsop, which also oversaw the sale of the Henblas Square units to Manchester-based MCR Property earlier this year.

The units currently bring in a rental income of more than £260,000 per year.

A spokesman for Allsop said: “Wrexham Central Station is about 100m to the south of the property.

“The parade comprises five retail units with upper floors with an adjoining 311 space car park to the rear of the property.

“The car park is the main car park for the town centre from the west and therefore the retail parade benefits from good footfall.”

MCR Property has yet to unveil concrete plans to revive the Henblas Square development, which has been dubbed a ‘ghost town’ following the vacation of several units including BHS and the old TJ Hughes store.

When it was sold in July, a spokesman told the Leader the firm had a proven track record of reinvigorating assets which had fallen into disuse and said they would be working with Wrexham Council to provide a mixed-use development in keeping with the authority’s town centre masterplan.