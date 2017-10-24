Works to road and path could delay motorists in Wrexham

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect disruption as a week of works to improve a road surface and footpath takes place.

The works, on the A525 Kingsmills Road, will begin from October 29 and are expected to take seven days.

During the week, the works will include the closure of the outbound lane of the A525 Kingsmills Road from its junction with Salisbury Road through to the junction with Albert Street.

Drivers will be diverted via Salop Road, Eagles Meadow and Darby Road through to Kingsmills Road past the roadworks.

Pedestrian access and access for inbound traffic towards the town centre will be maintained at all times.

Monday, October 30 will see the closure of Salisbury Road from its junction with Bennions Road through to the A525. This closure will be in both directions.

Diversions will be in place via Salisbury Road, Chapel Street, Pen y Bryn and St Giles Link Road.

Access to properties located within the areas will be maintained at all times for traffic following the diversion routes.

A spokesman for Wrexham Council said the authority hopes to keep the disruption to those living in the area to a minimum and the works will not continue after 7pm each evening.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for the environment and transport, said: “This work is part of our improvement work leading into the town centre.

“There will be disruption to road users and those living in the area as these works are necessary to bring the roadway up to an acceptable standard.”