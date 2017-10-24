Man caught with cannabis in Flintshire

Caught with cannabis
Police stopped a car on Deeside and a passenger ran off.
Tory Monroe, 27, was found to have a small amount of cannabis on him in Garden City.
Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold heardthere had been a delay since his arrest on September 7 while his mobile phone was analysed.
Monroe, of Andrew Close in Widnes, Cheshire, admitted a charge of possessing a small amount of cannabis for his own personal use and was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.
