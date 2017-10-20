Gwersyllt plasterer spared prison over drunk threats to man in Wrexham town centre

A PLASTERER was given a community order after he admitting using threatening behaviour after drinking.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court, 27-year-old Jordan Joseph, of High Street in Gwersyllt, admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence against another person in King Street, Wrexham, on September 24.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson told the court that CCTV captured Joseph pushing a man to the ground in King Street and then making to hit him at about 2.20am on the day of the incident.

Police were called to the scene and found Joseph intoxicated, the court heard. He was arrested and at interview told police officers he had been out drinking in Chester since 1pm the previous day and had come back to Wrexham town centre in the evening.

Joseph, a self-employed plasterer, said he did not know the other male and apologised to officers, describing his behaviour as “stupid”.

Probation officer Andrew Connah told the court Joseph fully accepted responsibility for his actions.

Mr Connah continued: “He is extremely disappointed in his behaviour. He tells me he didn’t like the way an individual was not showing respect to a young lady on the street and he got involved.

“He accepts this was an alcohol-related offence and he tells me that when he drinks he tends to binge drink.

“Mr Joseph left school at 16 and joined the army at 18, where he served for four years. Since then he has set up his own plastering business.

“He realises his liberty is at threat today and if he were sent to prison it would be a disaster for him, his business and the three people he employs.”

Justine McVitie, defending, said: “He accepts that his behaviour was stupid.

“He got involved in an argument that was not his to have – this has been a sobering lesson for him.”

District judge Martin Jackson handed Joseph a 12-month community order and imposed a three month 10pm to 6am curfew on him.

Joseph must complete 100 hours of unpaid work as well as paying an £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.