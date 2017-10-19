Two men sought in connection to High Street shop raids in Mold

Police are looking for two men in relation to burglaries that resulted in thousands of pounds of damage.

North Wales Police has issued an appeal for two males who were seen pushing a large red wheelie bin from the rear of Y Pentan pub, Mold, following a burglary at two stores on the town’s High Street on Monday night.

Thieves forced entry through the roof at the Pound Bakery business and Olive Tree delicatessen causing damage to food stock worth thousands of pounds and stealing other goods.

South Flintshire Policing Team has combed CCTV footage and want to speak to two men seen pushing the bin from behind the nearby pub to an alleyway near the Iceland supermarket and onto the car park at the Co-operative store on New Street at 10pm on Monday.

Officers believe the two men they’ve spotted were in the town from around 7pm.

Richard Howells, Olive Tree owner and staff member Megan Wainwright, 17, found the premises “demolished” with all glass counters, fridge and freezer doors left wide open.

Mr Howells reported that his fresh food stock, which includes gourmet pâté, cheese, sliced meats and ice creams, were all deemed unfit for sale as the foods had been exposed and tampered with.

The extensive damage to the Pound Bakery shop was first noted by the delivery driver, who saw the havoc on the roof tiles at around 3am on Tuesday.

Area manager Sarah Simpson said: “There was no ceiling on the roof and there was extensive damage to the rear of the property.

“They had also made away with the safe, and probably hundreds of pounds more worth of produce damage which we won’t know until we make the weekly inventory on Friday.”

Anyone with information regarding either burglary should contact 101, quoting reference number V157768.