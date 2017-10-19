Chip pan fire caused damage to Flintshire home

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire.

Firefighters were called to a house on Arnold Crescent, Broughton, at about midday.

The fire had been caused by a chip pan which had been left unattended.

Two appliances from Deeside and Chester attended and a thermal image camera, one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus were used to tackle the blaze.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two casualties suffered smoke inhalation and were administered oxygen by the fire service. They were also checked over at the scene by paramedics

The spokesman said there was 30 per cent fire damage to the house, 100 per cent smoke damage to the room where the chip pan was and 80 per cent smoke damage to the remainder of the home.