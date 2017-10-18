Work starts to keep travellers off Buckley Higher Common

WORK has begun to prevent travellers setting up on a public space.

Flintshire Council has started work to improve security at Buckley Higher Common.

After gipsy and traveller arrivals at the Common during the summer, the council consulted with residents, shared plans and received feedback on plans to improve security around the perimeter of the area.

The work, which is likely to take six weeks, will involve the excavation of a shallow trench and bund around the perimeter of Higher Common, an overhead barrier to the car park and the placement of stone in specific locations.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, Flintshire Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for the housing, said: “I’m pleased to announce that work to make the Higher Common more secure from future gipsy and traveller camps is to start this week.

“The local community asked us improve the perimeter of the common so that future incursions could not happen.

“We presented our plans for this work to the local community and there was a huge amount of support for them.

“This work is a result of that consultation, a few things have been modified to reflect comments we received back but in the main attendees at the meeting were very supportive.”